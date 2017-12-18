Christmas angels bring festive cheer to Leeds communities

HUNDREDS of knitted Christmas angels were due to be left at random locations across Leeds to bring some festive cheer to their lucky finders.

Members of Seacroft Churches Together and other volunteers have been working hard to produce a dizzying array of more then 1,500 knitted angels.

Volunteers were due to be out and about in Seacroft, Swarcliffe and Whinmoor early today, placing the angels at random locations including shop doorways, walls and hedges.

Each angel bears a message telling the finder it is free gift and wishes them a happy Christmas from Seacroft Churches Together.

The angels can be used as a festive decoration or given to a friend as a festive gift.

The Christmas Angels were blessed at a Christmas carol service held at St James’ Church on Seacroft Green yesterday.

Volunteers from six churches in Seacroft area along with retirement clubs and knitting clubs have been working hard to knit the angels. Catherine Coates, vice chair of Seacroft Churches Together, said: “There is a are a wide variety of angels.

“Some people have used glittered wool and some have knitted the body one colour and the wings another.

“People have really taken to it and have been knitting them with great gusto. There has been an overwhelming response. People have reacted so positively to it.”

She added: “We just wanted to reach out to the community.”

** Seacroft Churches Together is made up of a group of six churches that join together throughout the year to organise a series of activities and events in the east Leeds community.

The churches together group consists of two Catholic churches: St Gregory’s in Swarcliffe and Our Lady of Good Counsel in Seacroft.

Also members of the group are Anglican churches St James’ at Seacroft, St Richard in Seacroft and St Paul’s in Whinmoor. Seacroft Methodist Church is also part of the group along with religious day centre Mayfield Barn on Seacroft Green.