Choice Awards raise funds for Bethany’s Smile

Organisers of The Yorkshire Choice Awards have revealed this year’s ceremony will raise funds for Leeds charity, Bethany’s Smile.

The annual awards recognises, not only business and community heroes across the county, but also young achievers and inspirational young people.

“Bethan herself epitomises all that these awards stand for,” said director of Yorkshire Choice, Joanne Maltby.

“The Yorkshire Choice Awards are very proud to be raising funds for Bethany’s Smile this year.”

Set up when Bethany was just 12 years old, the charity is raising funds to build Smile Cottage, where families will be able to spend quality time together when they are faced with the news of a short life expectancy or terminal illness.

12 young achievers have been nominated from across the region for this year’s Yorkshire Choice Awards, all of whom have worked tirelessly to achieve personal, sporting or charitable goals. The Yorkshire Choice Awards has grown considerably since it launched in the region three years ago, raising almost £30,000 for local charities via sponsorship, ticket sales and online auctions. This year’s ceremony will be a glitzy black-tie event held at Centenary Pavilions, home of Leeds United, on April 6.

Bethany Hare, aged 19, said: ”I was delighted when Jo and Mel approached me to be their chosen charity for the Yorkshire Choice Awards. Bethany’s Smile has been my sole inspiration for a number of years and to be able to promote our work and the benefits we can bring to families is amazing. A heartfelt thank you to all the sponsors and companies who have donated their services to what is going to be a fabulous event.”

The vote is public and over 200,000 votes were cast in the first few weeks. Voting closes on March 1. To vote for your local community Young Achiever, or in any other category, visit www.yorkshirechoiceawards.co.uk/votehere