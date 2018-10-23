Children smash police van window in Leeds while officers are still inside

A gang of teenagers vandalised a police van in Leeds - while officers were sitting inside.

The vehicle had to be taken off the road for repairs after its window was smashed in east Leeds.

Five people, all juveniles, have been arrested over the incident.

None of the officers inside the van were injured.

One officer commented on Twitter:

"Actions have consequences. Individuals damage police vehicle without thought to the harm the individuals inside might come to, either mentally or physically. No thought to the impact one less vehicle on the road has to our communities. One less unit mobile to help those in need."