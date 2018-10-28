Children’s holiday camp gets fundraising boost from Leeds school

Disadvantaged children across the region will be helped to get away from it all on a week’s summer holiday next year thanks to fundraising pupils from a north Leeds school.

The Grammar School at Leeds hosted its first ever Prefects’ Week fundraiser in aid of local charity SVP Leeds and District Children’s Camp.

The school’s sixth form students managed to raise over £900 through five days of activities including sponge the teacher, karaoke, treasure hunt, a dance show and a football versus hockey match.

The children’s camp provides a holiday for inner city chidlren in the Yorkshire Dales, run by volunteers.

Year 13 students Beth Jordan and Holly Tunstall volunteered at this summer’s camp as junior team leaders and were keen to support the charity.

Beth said: “We were delighted that our fellow students backed our proposal to support the camp. We can see where the money goes and we hope the money we’ve raised will sponsor about 10 children for next year’s camp.”

Holly added: “Many of the children have tough lives and need a break, and some love and attention. The relationships with the children are so rewarding and we made strong friendships with the other leaders too.”