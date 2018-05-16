Children's favourite Peppa Pig is bringing new adventure to Leeds - but you'll need to be quick if you want tickets

Have your say

If your child is a big fan of Peppa Pig, then they will love this news.

The children's favourite is heading to the West Yorkshire Playhouse in Leeds in June and tickets are now on sale, with only limited availablity remaining.

Peppa Pig. PIC: West Yorkshire Playhouse.

There will be three showings per day of the family-fun production, which sees Peppa go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.

You can buy tickets for either 10am, 1pm or 4pm on Saturday, June 9 or Sunday, June 10, priced at £13 to £20.

A show full of games, laughter and live music is promised.

It is suitable for age three upward and lasts for around an hour and 20 minutes with an interval.

But with tickets selling fast, you'll need to be quick if you're wanting to snap some up.

They can be purchased by clicking here.