Children’s author inspires Leeds pupils

Yorkshire children’s poet Conrad Burdekin spent two days helping inspire school pupils in Horsforth to start writing.

Conrad visited The Froebelian School as part of the school’s Literacy Festival.

Known for books such as Supersonic Gran and other poems and The Baked Bean Queen, the acclaimed, Wakefield-born author held writing workshops for each class.

Conrad said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed spending time with the children at Froebelian.

“I’ve visited schools for over ten years, sharing my stories and poems and inspiring children to believe that they can become writers too.”