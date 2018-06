Eight youngsters, believed to be aged just 11 and 12, have been arrested by police and are in custody after an armed incident in Leeds city centre this afternoon.

Staff at the Carphone Warehouse store on The Headrow phoned police at 3pm today (Sunday) to report an on-going robbery where the children said they had knives.

They were all found and arrested and a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the incident will be investigated by Child Safeguarding units.