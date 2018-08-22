Chicken set on fire and badly burned in Leeds: RSPCA appeal for information

AN Animal welfare charity is appealing for information after a badly burned chicken had to be put to sleep after it was apparently set on fire in the Farsley area of Leeds.

A member of the public called the RSPCA after discovering the chicken with severe burns in the grounds of Farsley Cricket Club on Red Lane on Saturday (August 18).

RSPCA inspector Thomas Hutton said: “She was in a terrible state. She was curled up when I arrived and unable to stand.

"She had severe burns to her whole body and a large wound on her back end.

“I took her straight to the vets but sadly she was suffering to such a degree that they decided she should be put to sleep immediately.

“I’m keeping an open mind as to what might have happened to her but it’s difficult to imagine how else she could have ended up so badly burned unless someone has set her on fire.”

Anyone who saw anything they think might help the RSPCA’s investigation, or who has any specific information, is asked to call the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and leave a message for Inspector Hutton.

The chicken’s owner has so far not been found. Inspector Hutton, said: “If you think she may belong to you, please also get in touch."