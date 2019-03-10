Cheat - fair play at the heart of this dark TV drama

This new four-part drama starts on Monday night and is shown over four consecutive evenings.

University lecturer Dr Leah Dale has always prided herself on her academic integrity so when final year student Rose, submits a suspiciously top-grade essay, Leah is quick to call her out. But there’s more going on than meets the eye as Rose takes the challenge as a personal affront, and what begins as a seemingly open and shut case of academic deception soon spirals out of control.

As the plot thickens and relations becoming increasingly hostile, Leah resorts to more extreme measures to expose Rose, and as tensions flare, could it be that her husband is taking Rose’s side? Rose seems to pursue a more personal retaliation against Leah, but who is telling the truth?

This taut, smartly-written drama features Barnsley-born actress Katherine Kelly as Leah.

Cheat, ITV, Monday 9pm