Charles Bronson tells Leeds Crown Court 'I feel like I'm on Star Trek' in prison assault hearing

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson told a judge he felt like he "was on Star Trek" when he appeared before a court via video link accused of attacking an officer at Wakefield Prison.

Bronson, the man known as Britain's most dangerous prisoner, appeared before Leeds Crown Court today over an alleged assault at the maximum security prison.

Bronson, in court under the name Charles Salvador, appeared on screen via a videolink from HMP Frankland, in Durham.

During the hearing he urgeD the judge and counsel in the case to get the hearing over quickly.

He said: "Come on. It's nearly dinner time. It's fish and chips today."

The 65-year-old told judge Guy Kearl, QC, he "should be ashamed" for not allowing him to be appear in the courtroom in person.

He told the judge: "First of all I have been locked up in prison for four and a half decades.

"I have never used a computer.

"The last time I had a mobile phone it was as big as a house brick.

"I'm not used to all this technology.

"I don't like it. It makes me feel uncomfortable. It just doesn't go with me.

"I'm just an old fashioned prisoner.

"I feel I am standing here to save money."

The prisoner added: "I should be in your court room today as a man - respectful, honorable and facing what I am facing.

"By talking to you through a TV screen I feel like I have got a part in Star Trek.

"I don't like it. It's not me and it's not justice, and I still believe British justice is the best on the planet.

"And that's coming from a man who has been in the prison system all his life.

"People like yourself are doing this country a dishonour.

"You should have had me in that court today so I could look through the prison van and look at the countryside and the animals and the people and the buildings.

"You have denied me that today and you should be ashamed of yourself."

Bronson appeared before the court charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent to Mark Docherty at Wakefield Prison on January 25 this year.

He appeared on screen wearing dark glasses, a t-shirt and tracksuit bottoms.

When asked by the court clerk to confirm his name, he replied: "Charles Arthur Salvador, Born Again Artist."

He gave his date of birth as December 12, 1952.

When asked to confirm his nationality, Bronson shook his fist and replied: "English"

The defendant stood up throughout the 15 minute hearing alongside three prison officers.

Bronson did not enter a plea to the charge and instead asked to address the judge in person.

Bronson's barrister told the court that his client had refused to speak with him in a conference prior to the hearing.

After hearing from Bronson, judge Kearl set a trial date for November 12 this year

Bronson was told there will be a hearing before to the trial to determine his travel arrangements to and from court.

Shortly before the case ended and the video link was switched off, Bronson saluted and said to the judge: "Thank you Your Honour.

"That is a lovely wig you have put on your head. Do they do them in black?"