Charity relaunches to boost fundraising for Leeds hospitals

Fundraising to support patient care at the city’s hospitals will be boosted by millions of pounds under ambitious expansion plans.

A group of charities which will raise cash for Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS trust is being officially launched in the city today.

The Leeds Hospital Charitable Foundation is being renamed as Leeds Cares, which will more than double the funds raised to pay for extra patient services, research and medical equipment.

Bosses at the re-launched charity are seeking to raise its profile to boost fundraising for ten centres of excellence at the trust which include Leeds Children’s Hospital, Leeds Cancer Centre, Leeds Women’s Services and Leeds Accident and Emergency.

David Welch, Chief Executive of Leeds Cares, said: “Leeds Teaching Hospitals is one of the biggest and most successful NHS trusts in the country.

“It’s massive, with eight different sites and 18,000 staff who are completely dedicated to providing the best for patients and their families.

“I’m really proud to be leading this organisation. It’s an opportunity to launch something that’s going to have a hugely positive impact on people’s lives for years to come.”

Leeds Cares is being launched to coincide with 150 years of Leeds General Infirmary, where celebration events will be held outside the Great George Street entrance today.

Street stalls will also be held in City Square and the Merrion Centre.

Mr Welch said the launch of Leeds Cares would see a big increase in the amount of money raised for the trust, currently between £5m and £6m a year.

He said: “We have a really ambitious plan to raise more money in the years to come. The first step will be to double it. Our ambition is to go beyond that.”

Mr Welch said there was a long history of charitable fundraising for hospital services in the city.

He added: “It’s a spirit of philanthropy that goes back through history. It’s something that has always driven changes in healthcare.

“The NHS does an amazing job but we are in a time when the NHS is under huge pressure, partly because it is doing so well.

“People are living longer, there are new treatments and new technology.

“This is just the beginning. It’s very exciting.

GIVE SOME LOVE TO THE NHS

The YEP has also shown its support for Leeds’ hospitals as well as NHS workers throughout the city through our We Love Our NHS campaign, which was launched in January.

As part of the campaign, we want you to help us to give some love to the NHS – and to the dedicated staff working in our hospitals, health centres, GP surgeries and communities.

Throughout the year, we are highlighting the stories of these amazing people – wherever they work in the NHS and whatever they do – and we want YOU to tell us who deserves a special mention.

From life-saving consultants, midwives and surgeons to porters, ambulance drivers and those manning the busy reception phones, we want to know about those who are due a pat on the back.

To nominate someone, email yep.newsdesk@ypn.co.uk.

Include the full name, and title if possible, of the person you are nominating, and tell us why they are deserving. Please also include your own contact details. Postal nominations should be sent to We Love Our NHS, Yorkshire Evening Post, No1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, LS12 1BE.