Charities’ £126k boost from Leeds Building Society in 2018

Charity donations by the Leeds Building Society Foundation are set to top the £2 million mark this year.

The Foundation donated £126,353 to charities all around the UK in 2018, to help relieve hardship and suffering where possible.

A total 140 separate charity projects received help, to benefit service users in all kinds of ways. These included the buying of new equipment, improvement of facilities, investment in infrastructure, and enhancement of services for those who rely on their local charities for help.

Donations last year take the total funding provided by Leeds Building Society Foundation to worthy causes, to more than £1.9m since it began in 1999, split among almost 2,800 UK-based charities.

Gary Brook, head of corporate communication and a Leeds Building Society Foundation trustee, said: “Supporting the communities in which our colleagues and members live and work is very important to us and is something we know is important to our members.

“The Leeds Building Society Foundation donated more than £125,000 in 2018, supporting 140 charities across the UK to fund important projects as we know that together we can make a positive difference.

“We’re already receiving applications for our next round of funding in March and we’re looking forward to breaking the £2m barrier in 2019.”

The Leeds Building Society Foundation is funded by the Society and its members via the Your Interest in Theirs scheme. It primarily provides funding towards practical items that directly support those in need including those with disabilities, affected by homelessness, or with serious health issues.

To apply for funding, charities should visit the Leeds Building Society website.