Charitable link-up is a good fit for Leeds Arts University students

LEEDS Arts University students have put their creative talents to stylish use in aid of Martin House Children’s Hospice.

The first year fashion students have been helping Martin House Makers, an ‘upcycling’ project that sees volunteers producing wearable fashions from donated clothes that have gone unsold in the hospice’s charity shops.

The Martin House shop on Otley Road, in Headingley, yesterday hosted a showcase of some of the outfits made by the students using items that would otherwise have been destined for landfill.

RELATED LINKS:

The places you probably visited in Leeds during a night out in the 1990s

The Leeds high street shops we have loved and lost

The 23 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers

The 22 Leeds cinemas we have loved and lost

19 photos you’ll only understand if you’re from Leeds: Click here for more

The Leeds Majestyk nightclub photos will bring back memories: Click here for more

Revealed - The Leeds urban legends that turned out to be true: Click here for more