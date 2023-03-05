News you can trust since 1890
Chapeltown incident: Live as police seal off huge area surrounding medical centre on edge of Harehills

A police cordon surrounding Chapeltown Family Surgery on all sides has been put in place.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
24 minutes ago
Updated 5th Mar 2023, 12:03pm

Scroll down for live updates.

The police cordon in place as seen from Spencer Place, between Harehills and Chapeltown, and, inset, Chapeltown Family Surgery, which has been sealed off.
The police cordon in place as seen from Spencer Place, between Harehills and Chapeltown, and, inset, Chapeltown Family Surgery, which has been sealed off.

Live updates on Chapeltown incident

Show new updates

Cordon stretches along Roundhay Road opposite Tesco petrol station

Roundhay Road cordon
Roundhay Road cordon

Heavy police presence

Around 10 police cars and vans have been counted at the scene as officers swarm the area.

Police officers guard cordon on Spencer Place

Police officers guarding the cordon on Spencer Place
Police officers guarding the cordon on Spencer Place

Reporter at the scene

Our reporter at the scene said: “The majority of police activity appears to be at the front, on Roundhay Road where it meets Spencer Place, and rear of the surgery, on Leopold Street. There are several officers on scene, some guarding the cordon while others are patrolling inside the grounds of the surgery.”

First video from scene

Four streets cordoned

Leopold Street, Roundhay Road, Frankland Place and Spencer Place - all surrounding the medical centre - have been partially cordoned off by police.

Large area sealed off

This image shows the areas sealed off by police
This image shows the areas sealed off by police

Picture of scene

The cordon surrounds Chapeltown Family Surgery on all sides.

