Chapeltown incident: Live as police seal off huge area surrounding medical centre on edge of Harehills
A police cordon surrounding Chapeltown Family Surgery on all sides has been put in place.
Scroll down for live updates.
Live updates on Chapeltown incident
Around 10 police cars and vans have been counted at the scene as officers swarm the area.
Our reporter at the scene said: “The majority of police activity appears to be at the front, on Roundhay Road where it meets Spencer Place, and rear of the surgery, on Leopold Street. There are several officers on scene, some guarding the cordon while others are patrolling inside the grounds of the surgery.”
Leopold Street, Roundhay Road, Frankland Place and Spencer Place - all surrounding the medical centre - have been partially cordoned off by police.