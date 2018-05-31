Chapeltown boat owner in hot water after vessel is seized

Have your say

A boat owner in a district of Leeds has landed in hot water after having their boat seized by the council.

READ THIS: Leeds BrewDog bar burglar filmed 'crawling over floor' to avoid alarm designed for cats and dogs

The vessel was obstructing Grange Avenue in Chapeltown and after an enforcement notice was ignored, Leeds City Council had no option but to tow it away.

A tweet from the council-run Clean Leeds Twitter account said: "Obstructing the public Highway on Grange Avenue #Chapeltown #ChapelAllerton.

Weekend weather round-up: What to expect in Leeds over the next three days

"An enforcement notice was ignored so it was (s)towed away"