Chapel Allerton named in Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide for 2018

The north Leeds suburb of Chapel Allerton is officially one of the best places to live in the UK.

The hipster haunt has made it into the prestigious annual guide to desirable locations compiled by The Sunday Times.

Six Yorkshire towns and suburbs are among the newspaper's top 10 for the north of England - the others being Beverley, Malton, Pateley Bridge, Skipton and Wetherby.

Chapel Allerton was praised for its vibrant food scene and friendly community by Sunday Times writers, who were also impressed by arts venue Seven.

Factors such as green space, the property market, schools, sports facilities, transport links and the number of independent businesses are all taken into account when the list is compiled.

Its popularity with young professionals and families is reflected in its main thoroughfare, which is home to a yoga studio, a knitting shop, a vegan cafe, a children's bookshop and a beard-trimming parlour. A new Aldi supermarket is due to open this spring.

