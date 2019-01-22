Channel 4 to hold first board meeting in Leeds after celebration at reception

Channel 4 is set to hold its first board meeting in Leeds on Wednesday (Jan 23) after choosing the city as it’s new national headquarters.

It follows a joint reception on Tuesday night (Jan 22) hosted by Channel 4 and the Leeds City Region to celebrate the broadcaster’s link up with Leeds.

Channel 4 announced in October that Leeds would be the location of its new National HQ, with Bristol and Glasgow chosen as two new Creative Hubs.

Channel 4’s 4 All the UK strategy will see more than 300 jobs created.

Key members of the Channel 4 commissioning team, including Head of Drama Caroline Hollick, held a commissioning briefing in Leeds yesterday to build relationships with production companies from across the North.

Channel 4 Chair, Charles Gurassa said: “I’m delighted that we are holding our first Channel 4 Board meeting in Leeds and to have the opportunity to celebrate the forthcoming launch of our new National HQ with many of our new partners in the City Region.”

Channel 4 Chief Executive, Alex Mahon said: “2019 is going to be a phenomenally exciting year for Channel 4 as we open our new national HQ in Leeds and every time we are in the city the enthusiasm and vibrancy of the teams here shines through.

Roger Marsh OBE, Chair of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership, said: “Since the confirmation that the Leeds City Region will be the home of Channel 4’s new national headquarters we have seen a series of exciting industry investment decisions underlining the wider benefits we forecast during the bid process are now coming to fruition.”

Leeds City Council leader Coun Judith Blake, said: “It is fantastic to welcome Channel 4 back to our city and it is the start of a very exciting 2019 as we establish the board as one of the first steps to making the most out of this formidable partnership.”