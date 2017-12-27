Champagne and spirits snatched from Leeds Sainsbury's North Lane branch

Thieves snatched around £700 worth of Champagne and spirits from a Leeds shop in the early hours of Boxing Day.

Police are investigating a burglary at Sainsbury’s Local on North Lane, Headingley, which occurred at 12.30am yesterday.

Two males smashed a window in the front door to break in and swiped the alcohol from behind the tills. A third man remained outside as a lookout, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the burglary or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting crime number 13170601507.