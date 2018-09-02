Chainsaw possibly used to remove ATM from Leeds Post Office

Have your say

Police are appealing for information after reports of a number of people using a chainsaw to remove an ATM from the side of a Leeds Post Office.

The scene this morning on Woodsley Road. PIC: Rob Monk

The incident happened at the Woodsley Road Post Office in Leeds at around 2am on Sunday, September 2.

Reports were made of five people wearing dark clothing using a chainsaw or other tool to remove the ATM from the wall of the Post Office.

The cash machine was then left in the road close to the incident and it is unclear whether any money was extracted.

No arrests have been made but a vehicle thought to have been involved has been recovered and forensic investigation are ongoing.

The police scene was removed from the location at around 12pm today (Sunday).

West Yorkshire Police have asked for anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident number 263 from Sunday, September 2.

