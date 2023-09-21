Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Live

Central Place Hunslet fire: Live updates as fire crews tackle huge blaze in Leeds city centre

A fire is raging at a three-storey building in Leeds city centre this morning.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 21st Sep 2023, 08:18 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 08:18 BST
A huge fire has broke out in a three-storey building in Leeds overnight. Around 1am, 10 fire engines rushed to a huge blaze inside a building in Central Place, Hunslet. The fire reportedly started on the third-storey of the building that is currently under construction.

West Yorkshire Fire and West Yorkshire Police remain at the scene although the blaze has now been reduced to just four engines. Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates on this breaking incident...

Live updates: Central Place Hunslet fire

08:45 BST

West Yorkshire Fire statement

A spokesperson for WYF&R said: “This is a timber framed house in an eco development, under construction, the fire is on the second floor. 4 breathing apparatus, 3 hose reel jets and 2 large jets in use. There proved to be no persons involved.”

08:44 BST

Police confirm road closures

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police are in attendance to assist with road closures.”

08:36 BST

Fire has been reduced

West Yorkshire Fire and West Yorkshire Police remain at the scene although the blaze has now been reduced to just four engines.

08:34 BST

Firefighters from across Leeds attend

Firefighters from Leeds Fire Station, Hunslet Fire Station, Killingbeck Fire Station, Moortown Fire Station, Morley Fire Station, Rothwell Fire Station, Ossett Fire Station and Stanningley Fire Station are all in attendance.

08:24 BST

10 fire pumps on the scene

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to the scene at 1.17am - with 10 pumps dispatched. Crews arrived within 10 minutes of the first call.

