Celebrity weddings, births and break-ups of 2017

Love prevailed in the showbiz world in 2017, with plenty of weddings taking place along with the arrival of several high-profile new additions.

However, the past 12 months has also seen a handful of notable splits and divorces, from Hollywood duo Chris Pratt and Anna Faris to Love Island champions Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies, who called time on their prize-winning relationship before the year was out.

Here is how 2017 shaped up for celebrities in terms of weddings, births and break-ups.

WEDDINGS

* Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

After making waves at her sister the Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding in 2011, Pippa Middleton finally had her moment to shine when she tied the knot with millionaire James Matthews - the older brother of Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews - in May.

She walked down the aisle at a ceremony in the quiet Berkshire village of Englefield wearing a bespoke gown designed by Giles Deacon, in front of a congregation packed with stars and members of the royal family. The ceremony was dubbed the “society wedding of the year”.

* Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Tennise ace Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian got married in a glitzy, star-studded wedding ceremony in New Orleans.

The likes of Beyonce, Kim Kardashian West and Anna Wintour were present to watch the sports star tie the knot with the businessman in November, just 11 weeks after the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Alexis Olympia.

* Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black

Olympic diver Tom Daley and US filmmaker Dustin Lance Black made it official in May this year.

Daley wed Black, who is 20 years his senior, wed at Bovey Castle in Devon after being engaged since October 2015.

The athlete shared a picture of himself and his new husband from their wedding day on Instagram, and wrote: “On 6th May 2017, I married the love of my life, @dlanceblack. We shared the day with 120 of our closest friends and family, from Texarkana to Plymouth! Thank you to everyone who made this weekend the most special weekend of our lives!”

* Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr wed Snapchat co-founder and billionaire Evan Spiegel in May.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel, who was previously married to actor Orlando Bloom, wowed in a custom-made Dior dress, which she later revealed was inspired by the dress worn by Hollywood starlet Grace Kelly for her wedding to Prince Rainier III of Monaco.

* Russell Brand and Laura Gallacher

Comedian and actor Russell Brand and Laura Gallacher, the sister of TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Henley-on-Thames in August.

Brand, who was previously married to singer Katy Perry, invited plenty of star guests, including Jonathan Ross, Noel Gallagher and David Baddiel to the wedding.

The couple welcomed their daughter Mabel into the world in November 2016.

* Jamie Bell and Kate Mara

Billy Elliot star Jamie Bell married House Of Cards actress Kate Mara in secret in July, and revealed their new relationship status in a picture shared on Twitter.

The Fantastic Four co-stars, who had been in a relationship since 2015, both shared an image of themselves kissing on their wedding day, with Mara writing “Nuptials”, and Bell writing “Me & Mrs B”.

* Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons married his long-time partner Todd Spiewak in May in New York.

Parsons, who is best known for playing neurotic physicist Sheldon Cooper in the hit sitcom, posted a photograph on Instagram of the couple walking down the aisle dressed in tuxedos and holding hands with the caption: “5.13.17 Rainbow Room, NYC” and a heart emoji.

BIRTHS

* Beyonce and Jay Z

Music superstars Beyonce and Jay Z became parents again this year when they welcomed twins Sir and Rumi Carter, a boy and a girl, into the world in June.

The Crazy In Love singer announced the twins’ names in a uniquely Beyonce Instagram post in July, one month after they were born, along with an image of herself holding the babies while she stood against an ornate floral arch.

* Cheryl and Liam Payne

Former Girls Aloud star Cheryl had her first child this year, with One Direction star Liam Payne.

The couple, who have been an item for around two years and who have an age gap of 10 years between them, welcomed son Bear in March.

* George and Amal Clooney

In June, Hollywood star George Clooney became a father for the first time when his wife Amal, a human rights lawyer, gave birth to their twins.

Ella, a girl, and Alexander, a boy, were born in a London hospital and in a statement released shortly afterwards, Clooney’s representative joked: “George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

* Ferne McCann

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann gave birth to her first child in November, a daughter called Sunday.

She is raising her daughter as a single mother after ending her relationship with Sunday’s father Arthur Collins when she learned he was wanted for an acid attack back in April.

McCann documented her pregnancy in an ITVBe reality programme, and her ex-boyfriend has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for his crime.

* Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham

Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and actor Jason Statham welcomed their first child in June.

The catwalk star announced the birth of their son, Jack Oscar Statham, in an Instagram post, along with a picture of herself holding her baby’s hand.

* Geri and Christian Horner

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner became a mother for the second time aged 44 in January, with the birth of her son Montague George Hector, who was named after the late George Michael.

It was her first child with husband Christian, whom she married in 2015. She already has daughter Bluebell, 11, from a previous relationship.

* Alexandra “Binky” Felstead and Josh “JP” Patterson

Made In Chelsea stars Alexandra “Binky” Felstead and Josh “JP” Patterson’s turbulent relationship transformed into a far more joyous union when they welcomed their daughter this year.

Binky gave birth to India in June.

SPLITS

* Chris Pratt and Anna Faris

Hollywood couple Chris Pratt and Anna Faris broke the hearts of fans when they called time on their marriage after eight years.

In August, the couple - who have a son named Jack - shared the news via social media, telling followers that they were “disappointed” by the split, but still have “love and respect” for each other.

Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star Pratt said they had “tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed”.

* Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor

Actors Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor broke up in May after 18 years together.

The couple, who frequently shared the big screen throughout their marriage, married in Hawaii in 2000 and have two children.

* Davina McCall and Matthew Robertson

TV favourite Davina McCall announced her 17-year marriage to Matthew Robertson was coming to an end in November.

McCall has two daughters, Holly and Tilly, and a son named Chester, with ex-Pet Rescue presenter Robertson, who she wed in June 2000.

* Paul and Alex Hollywood

Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood and his wife Alex revealed they were separating after nearly 20 years of marriage.

In a joint statement released in November, the couple said: “It is with sadness that we have decided to separate.

“Our focus continues to be the happiness of our son, and we would ask the press and public to allow us privacy as a family during this very difficult time.”

* Fergie and Josh Duhamel

Black Eyed Peas star Fergie and Transformers actor Josh Duhamel split after eight years of marriage.

The couple, who are parents to four-year-old son Axl, revealed in September that they had split several months earlier.

* Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue confirmed that she had split from British actor Joshua Sasse in February after reports surfaced that she had called off their engagement.

The singer, who is 19 years older than the Galavant star, wrote on Instagram at the time: “We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons.”

* Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies

Love Island winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies won the hearts of the nation when they fell in love against the odds during their time on the ITV2 reality show.

Having won the series, and the £50,000 prize, the couple seemed to be enjoying their new life together, but several months later they confirmed the romance was over.

They said they still have “a lot of love for each other and will remain good friends”.