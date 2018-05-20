Celebrations bring out ‘community spirit’

A SEA of red, white and blue could be seen across Cross Gates as neighbours came together for one of a clutch of street parties across Leeds to celebrate the royal wedding.

More than 150 people took part in a huge street party on Marshall Street and Marshall Terrace in Cross Gates, organised by neighbours Dawn Swithenbank, Liz Hallam, Lisa Clark and Michelle McHardle.

Street party to celebrate the Royal Wedding at Marshall Street and Marshall Terrace , Cross Gates.

Planning for the event began six weeks ago and it included a one-man band, bouncy castles and assault courses for children, food and entertainment from Disney characters.

Miss Swithenbank, 56, said: “We’ve got some friendly neighbours but we just wanted to extend that community feel down the whole street, and build up some community spirit.

“It was about celebrating Harry and Meghan but also an opportunity to get to know our neighbours. People were talking to people they’d never spoken to before - it was a big success. Everybody enjoyed themselves, and we even had residents from the old people’s home at the bottom of the road join in, which was just lovely.”

The Cross Gates group was one of seven requests received by Leeds City Council to hold street parties. South Parade in Pudsey, Beechwood Avenue in Burley, Calverley Lane in Bramley, Sandy Bank Avenue in Rothwell and Talbot Crescent in Roundhay were among those earmarked for celebrations.

In the city centre, the wedding was screened live in Millennium Square and Kirkgate Market.