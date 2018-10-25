Celebration over Leeds railway station improvements

Have your say

RAIL COMPANY Northern has celebrated the completion of improvements at a railway station in Leeds.

The company has recently invested in upgrading facilities offered to passengers at Garforth station, including a refurbished waiting room and new ticket machines.

A celebration event was held for customers and stakeholders at the station.

Attendees included management from Northern as well as members of the Friends of East Leeds station adoption group.

The event included the ceremonial cutting of a ribbon by Pete Myers of Northern, while passengers using the station were given free tea and coffee vouchers throughout the morning.

The station was originally opened by the Leeds and Selby Railway in 1834.

It is one of the two stations in Garforth, the other being East Garforth.