Celebrating Leeds’s blue lights heroes after spike in demand

They are the helping hands whose blue lights can serve as a beacon of hope for those in crisis.

And health bosses have heaped praise onto the region’s ambulance staff, who sacrificed time with their loved ones over Christmas and New Year to provide a lifeline for people as demand for care rises to unprecedented levels.

Staff working at the Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust took more than 100,000 calls - including 999 emergency and NHS 111 - during the 10 days between December 23 and January 1.

The figure is a rise of more than 10 per cent on the previous year and highlights the volume of work that the region’s ambulance staff have faced over the busy festive period.

It comes as the YEP this week launched our We Love Our NHS campaign, which aims to praise Leeds’ NHS staff for their vital work.

Dr Steven Dykes, deputy medical director at the service, said: “Our staff have done an incredible job over the busy festive period looking after thousands of patients, many of whom were very poorly and needed our help as quickly as possible.

“Hundreds of colleagues sacrificed time with their loved ones to provide care and support in challenging circumstances for those patients with life-threatening and serious conditions. We thank our staff for their unwavering dedication, commitment and professionalism, many of whom have gone above and beyond the call of duty during this very busy winter period.”

The service responded to more than 2,000 incidents on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

There were also a further 2,131 call-outs for the service on Boxing Day.

