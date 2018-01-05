CCTV images released following terrifying robbery in Batley

Have your say

Police have released CCTV of masked suspects who forced their way into a house in Batley and threatened a couple with knives.

It happened in the early hours of December 6, around 00.20 at property on Howley Mill Lane.

The suspects seen outside the property

The three suspects broke in before being disturbed by the female occupant.

The couple were threatened with knives and forced to sit on the bed while the thieves searched the house.

The robbers made off in the victim’s vehicle, a white Audi convertible - registration RP04 DAN - with mobile phones and jewellery.

The victims were left distressed and shaken, although unharmed.

A small white van was seen in the vicinity

Police say a small white van, and a small dark car were in the vicinity of the property at the time of the robbery and are urging anyone who saw them to come forward.

Anyone with information, or who can help identify the suspects should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.