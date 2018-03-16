CCTV images issued after woman pushed to ground in Leeds robbery

Have your say

Police investigating a robbery in Leeds city centre have released CCTV images of men they are trying to trace.

The offence happened on February 25, on Lower Briggate, at about 4.30am.

The victim, a woman in her thirties, was speaking to one man when another rushed towards her.

He pushed her and the woman fell to the ground.

Police said the man then stole the victim's purse.

They have now issued new CCTV images and appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Thomas Enevoldsen at Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting 13180097396.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.