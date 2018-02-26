CCTV image of man wanted in connection with attempted burglary

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with an attempted burglary in Dewsbury.

The incident happened on February 12 between 2pm and 2.15pm on Beckett Road.

Police are wanting to speak to this man.

The suspect approached a property on the road and went around to the back. He threw a large stone at the patio windows, attempting to break in.

He was unsuccessful and whilst he was still outside, the owner of the property called the police and shouted at the suspect who then fled in an unknown direction.

This was the second incident in 10 days on the same road.

The other incident happened on February 21 when the homeowner was upstairs at home and heard a loud bang and found two panes of glass broken but no one had gained entry.

In the second incident, the suspect is described as a white male, 5ft 10ins, of medium build and was wearing a blue hooded top and grey coloured bottoms.

Anyone with any information or recognises the person in the images is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180087358 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.