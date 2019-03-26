CCTV appears to show moment woman has her bag snatched in Leeds robbery

A woman was targeted by a robber who snatched her handbag in a Leeds street.

West Yorkshire Police have released CCTV stills of the suspect after the victim, a 28-year-old woman, was targeted by the hooded robber on Easy Road in Cross Green last month.

CCTV of suspect in Cross Green robbery

The woman was approached by the man while walking on the street at around 10pm on February 13, and ordered to hand over cash. The robber then snatched her handbag which contained cash and her phone and fled the scene onto Dial Street.

Police say CCTV footage shows the man walking up the street moments prior to the robbery with another woman who was drinking from a large bottle.The pair turned left onto Dial Street, before returned to Easy Road alone and targeted the victim.

He was described as white, about 5ft 8ins tall and of average build. He was wearing a light-coloured hooded top with the hood up, Adidas jogging bottoms and dark-coloured Puma trainers.

Despite his face not visible on the CCTV images, officers believe he may be local to the area and hope someone may know who he is from the clothes he was wearing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC 5385 Andy Gaitley of Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13190081377 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.