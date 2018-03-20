CCTV appeal after theft at Lloyds pharmacy in Harrogate

Police have issued a CCTV image after £280 worth of items were stolen from a pharmacy in Harrogate.

Officers today said the offending took place at Lloyds on Kings Road on Saturday.

The woman pictured was seen going in to the pharmacy at around 4.20pm, police said.

Items such as Slimming World products, razor blades and toothbrush refills were taken from the shelf, and were not paid for.

Anyone who recognises the woman is asked to contact police on 101, select option two and ask to speak to PC Xavi Lopez.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference 12180022789.