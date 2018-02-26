Caught on camera: Leeds police want to identify these people

West Yorkshire Police need the public’s help in tracing a number of people caught on camera in Leeds.

Each of the people featured in this picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation.

Also in crime: Man fled scene of crash in Low Moor which left woman fighting for life

Images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses linked to an offence committed in the city.

Anyone who recognises one of the men or women caught on camera is urged to call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

Also in crime: Police safety warning as thousands of counterfeits found at West Yorkshire eBay trader’s home

Callers should state the identity of the person shown and the reference number accompanying their picture.

Information can also be provide via on online form on the independent crime charity’s website.