Cat ‘shot in the leg’ will soon be looking for forever home

Leeds Cat Rescue believe Tom was shot with an air rifle.
A stray cat is recovering in Leeds after it is believed to have been shot with an air rifle.

Tom, a semi-feral cat from Collingham, near Wetherby, has been taken in by Leeds Cat Rescue (LCR).

An x-ray of Tom's leg before it was amputated.

They said in a Facebook post: “Shockingly Tom's shattered leg was a result of being shot by what we believe was a high velocity air rifle and amputation was the only cause of action for him.

“He's actually very lucky as a few inches higher and this would have been in his chest!”

The incident has been reported to the police.

Tom was being befriended over the last few months by a family in the area with a view to neutering and socialising him.

LCR added: “Hopefully after he's fully recovered we can find the beautiful boy his own home.”

Leeds Cat Rescue’s contact details are:

leedscatrescue@gmail.com

07521 914398

leedscatrescue.btck.co.uk