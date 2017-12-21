Cast your vote for 2018 White Rose heroes

Have your say

Over 5,000 votes were cast in just 48 hours for the Yorkshire Choice Awards.

The awards aim to honour the region’s most inspirational organisations, entrepreneurs and individuals.

Having raised over £20,000 for local charities in the last two years, the duo behind the awards – Melanie Malcolm and Jo Maltby - are keen to raise more this year for their chosen charity, St Gemma’s Hospice in Leeds.

Melanie said: “We’ve had a phenomenal response to the awards so far - proof that Yorkshire really does thrive on amazing people.”

Votes can be placed online at www.yorkshirechoiceawards.co.uk until March 16, 2018.