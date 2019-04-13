Cast picture for Beryl - opening at East Riding Theatre later this month - ticket info

Rehearsals are well under way for the first East Riding Theatre in-house production of the year, Beryl written by Maxine Peake.

When Beryl Charnock met keen cyclist Charlie Burton she was smitten, not only with Charlie but with the thrill and freedom she found on her bike.

She would out-work the men in the rhubarb field, she could out-class the cyclists on the road and still time to knit young Denise a cycling jumper - though it wasn't meant to come down to her knees!

With husband and daughter at her side, the determined Beryl defied the world embarking on a journey that led to true sporting greatness.

She dominated cycling throughout the 1950s, 60s and 70s, becoming five-time world champion and best British all-rounder for 25 consecutive years. And she still made it home in time for tea.

Beryl runs at the East Riding Theatre, Beverley, from Friday April 25 to Saturday May 18.

Tickets: 01482 874050 or on line here