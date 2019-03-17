Cars stuck and buses diverted due to flooding in East Leeds

Have your say

Flooding is continuing to cause issues in East Leeds after yesterday's heavy rain.

West Yorkshire Police, Leeds East, shared a warning to residents on social media on Sunday morning.

The road in Allerton Bywater is impassable.

The force said: "Just to let you all know if you are planning on going down Barnsdale Road this morning in Allerton Bywater, it is flooded.

Several cars have already got stuck. Please go the long way around whilst the water level is this high"

Buses in the area are still running but Metro has advised they will be around 30 minutes late due to diversions around the flooded road.

Flash flooding caused issues throughout West Yorkshire on Saturday, with flood alarms sounded in Hebden Bridge and roads closed in Todmorden.

The River Wharfe also burst its banks in several places in North Leeds.

