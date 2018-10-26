Carphone Warehouse on Briggate in Leeds raided by smartphone thieves

Have your say

Thieves have stolen a large number of smartphones from a branch of Carphone Warehouse in Leeds city centre.

They raided the store on Briggate at around 2.30am this morning after smashing a glass door to gain entry.

Police said 'multiple' mobile phones were taken but an exact number was still being established by staff.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Earlier this month thieves stole thousands of pounds' worth of stock from designer clothing store Diesel in the Victoria Quarter.

While Vicar Lane boutique Flannels has been ram raided three times in less than a year.