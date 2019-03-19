Carnival support for club

Being chosen as Ilkley Carnival’s primary beneficiary this year has had a knock-on effect for the town’s football club as two transformative improvement projects have been given the green light.

Ilkley Town football club which offers football facilities to Ilkley Grammar School and more than 500 children from under sixes to adult and senior teams will receive half the profits of the 2019 Ilkley Carnival on Monday May 6, to help build new all-weather spectator shelters and refurbish the changing rooms and pavilion including toilets, changing rooms and showers.

The club recently installed a 4G pitch which helps accommodate around 1,000 people each week and now hopes to score a hat-trick of improvements by embarking on two further carnival-funded projects to improve facilities and support local children and attract teams from the wider area.

Andrew Stacey, Ilkley Carnival chairman, said: “The decision to support the club was unanimous among the committee. We were inspired to help this scheme as local sports projects are rarely financed by public funds.

He added: “Helping improve the facilities at the club perfectly fits with Ilkley Carnival’s ethos and will ensure the club is operational for all age groups.

“The club will also be hosting a football tournament on the showground on carnival day to help raise even more funds to support their ambitious improvement projects.

“The remaining half of profits raised on carnival day will be distributed to local good causes and groups who volunteer their support to help make the day happen.”