Carnival programme design winner

A brightly coloured musical montage will mark the front cover of this year’s Ilkley Carnival programme as the winner of the 2019 creative competition.

The design by Ilkley Grammar School pupil Loen Scott, 12, will be seen by around 10,000 visitors at the shows and musicals themed event on Monday May 6.

As well as hitting the front-page, Loen will receive a goody bag from Bettys Café Tea rooms and an art prize donated by the competition sponsors, Bradford Grammar School.

Chairman of the Ilkley Carnival committee, Andrew Stacey, said: “This year’s competition has seen our most entries ever.”

“And it has brought with them a phenomenal standard of artwork. It was incredibly difficult to select just one winner, but Loen’s bright musical collage stood out to all our judges.

“We also had a number of excellent entries which have been named category winners and some very impressive second place pieces from a number of different schools. We were blown away to receive so many wonderful creations.”

All category winners will receive their artwork framed by Weaverbirds in Ilkley. This year’s 6-8-year-olds category was won by Olivia Rix, 7, of Moorfield School and the 9-11-year-olds by Martha Dobson, 11, from Ashlands Primary School.

Both winners will also enjoy a bespoke arts workshop from themselves and their classmates at sponsors Bradford Grammar School; once the start-place of internationally renowned artist David Hockney.

Simon Hinchliffe, headteacher of Bradford Grammar School, said the school’s art department highly anticipated meeting Olivia, Martha and their classmates.