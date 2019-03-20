Career criminal back behind bars over Leeds house burglary spree

A career burglar has been locked up for his latest crime spree targeting homes in Leeds for cars and valuables.

Christopher Lock, 27, was handed a sentence of four years, ten months over offences linked to house break-ins in the Bramley, Tinshill and West Park areas of the city.

Lock’s neighbour, Caroline Wilson, 52, was handed a ten-month sentence over her role in his offending.

READ MORE: Wanted - 19 people police urgently want to speak to in Leeds

Aisha Smart, prosecuting, said a house in Victoria Park Avenue, Bramley, was broken into on July 31 after the occupants of the property went to bed.

Bank cards, cash and car keys were stolen in the raid.

Lock’s DNA was later found on a screwdriver left at the scene.

A house on Silk Mill Road, Tinshill, was targeted on August 8.

READ MORE: Takeaway owner stabbed during fight over Leeds kebab shop waiting times

Jewellery and electrical devices were stolen along with keys to a Nissan Micra which was stolen from outside the property.

Lock’s DNA was found on a beer can left outside the house.

Valuables worth £4,700 were taken during a break-in at a house of Fillingfir Drive, West Park, on August 8.

Damage worth £2,000 was also caused to the property.

Lock’s DNA was found on a toothbrush inside the house.

Lock and Wilson were arrested on September 9 after being stopped in a stolen Audi A4.

The vehicle had been stolen in a burglary four hours earlier.

A handbag in the car also contained two stolen bank cars which had been used to pay for items at petrol stations.

Lock, of Craggside Place, Hawksworth, pleaded guilty to three offences of burglary, three of theft, three of handling stolen goods, four of fraud and one of driving while disqualified.

Latchmere View, West Park, pleaded guilty to four offences of handling stolen goods and two of fraud.

Lawyers for the pair described how both defendants were heroin users and committed the offences to pay for the drug.