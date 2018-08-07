Car with four young men overtook two police vehicles 'at speed' before crashing into tree, Yorkshire inquest told

Four young men died from multiple injuries after their car crashed while being pursued by police, an inquest heard today.

Murtza Chaudhry, 21, Arbaaz Hussain, 21, Zeeshan Khalid, 20, and Tayyab Siddique, 22, were in a grey BMW at around 5.30am on August 2 when it crashed.

Fouryoung men died from multiple injuries after their car crashed while being pursued by police, an inquest heard today.

-> Thousands attend funeral of four men killed in high speed police chase crash in Bradford

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/thousands-attend-funerals-of-four-men-killed-in-high-speed-police-chase-crash-in-bradford-1-9285471

At the opening of an inquest into their deaths it was heard that the BMW overtook an unmarked police vehicle and a marked police car at speed before it crashed.

The unmarked vehicle embarked on a short 34-second pursuit of the BMW but when it rounded a bend the car had crashed into a tree.

Fouryoung men died from multiple injuries after their car crashed while being pursued by police, an inquest heard today. Photo: PA

The fatal smash happened at the junction with Toller Lane, Bradford, West Yorks., and paramedics pronounced all four men dead at the scene, Bradford Coroners court heard.

Coroners official Bernard Tate said: “In the early hours of Thursday 2 August a BMW overtook an unmarked police vehicle and a marked police car at speed.

“The police cars were not in tandem it was a coincidence they were travelling down the road at the same time.

-> Police investigation reveals more details after four young friends died in crash

Fouryoung men died from multiple injuries after their car crashed while being pursued by police, an inquest heard today. Photo: PA

“The unmarked police car carried out a brief 34-second pursuit before rounding the bend to see the BMW had crashed into a tree.

“All four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.”

Coroner Peter Merchant confirmed the cause of death for all four men was multiple injuries as a result of a road traffic collision after a post-mortem was carried out.

An investigation into the incident has now been launched by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Fouryoung men died from multiple injuries after their car crashed while being pursued by police, an inquest heard today. Photo: PA

No family attended the hearing and the inquest was adjourned to a later date.

-> We must not let this happen again, Imam tells funerals of Bradford crash victims