Car of missing Halifax woman is found abandoned near M1

THE car of a missing woman from Halifax has been found abandoned near the M1 motorway.

Naheema Najib, 40, was last seen at the Godley Lane Service Station in Halifax at 12.30am today (August 27) and police have described her disappearance as out of character.

Her grey Honda Civic car was found abandoned in the early hours of today in the Tankersley area of South Yorkshire, close to Junction 35a of the M1.

Ms Najib is described as being of medium build and around 5ft 6ins tall. She is thought to be wearing a maroon waist-length coat, which is described as suede-like, and a black burqa.

Officers are continuing enquiries to locate her and anyone who can assist is asked to contact police in Halifax on 101, quoting log 0154 of 27 August.

Information can also be reported by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.