Car insurance should come with money back (if you don’t have a claim)

I know every man and his dog thinks car insurance is a right old rip-off. Why? Well, for one thing you have to have it by law and yet the only people who provide it seem to be a bunch of make-it-up-as-you-go-along private companies.

Last year, for example, my renewal quote was about £100 higher than the previous year (despite no claims/incidents). So I rang them up and within a few seconds, they had dropped the price to below last year’s. Now, that’s ok for people who can do that, but what about vulnerable folk, or people who just can’t/don’t ring up?

Also, when you get your quotes, the prices on comparison sites vary enormously. So, there will be sensible (ish) ones but also others which beggar belief. Last year, I was quoted just over £800 to insure two cars but down at the bottom of the list was a quote in excess of £5,000. Based on what? What’s the point of even listing that?

If I put my mum on as a named driver, the price goes down (tiny bit). Why? When you ask the poor call centre souls, they have a raft of explanations to hand: postcode/more claims last year/vehicle type, etc.

I’d like to see the state provide a bog standard alternative, which, if you have no claims at all during the year, is refundable by 75 per cent. At the end of the day, they are insuring risk but if it transpires after 12 months I wasn’t a liability, I should be able to get at least some of my money back.