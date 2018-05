Have your say

This is the dramatic aftermath of a collision between a drink driver and two parked cars.

The man's car ended up on its side after the crash on Rosgill Drive in Seacroft on Tuesday evening.

The driver tried to flee the scene but was arrested on suspicion of drink driving soon after.

