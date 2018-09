Have your say

A car overturned after a crash on a main road in Leeds today.

The accident happened on Cardigan Road in Burley just after 1.30pm.

A car collided with a parked vehicle near the Pasha shisha bar and Milford's builders merchants.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

The road was temporarily closed and buses diverted, but it has now re-opened.