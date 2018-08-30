Car 'deliberately' driven into Leeds business premises before fire is started

A car has been 'deliberately' driven into a building in Beeston before the property was set on fire.

The incident happened on the corner of Dewsbury Road and Oakhurst Avenue just after 2.30pm today. The building is a commercial unit that is thought to be derelict.

Police remain at the scene and have cordoned off the area.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"At about 2.40pm today police received a report of a vehicle having been deliberately driven into a parked car and a building in Oakhurst Avenue, Beeston, before a fire was started at the premises.

"Emergency services are at the scene and enquiries are ongoing into the incident. There are no reports of any injuries."

In Holbeck, two business units were rammed by a stolen van in the early hours of Wednesday morning, shortly after two parked cars were set on fire in Beeston. It is not known if the 'spate' of criminal damage is linked to the Dewsbury Road incident.