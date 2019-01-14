Car clocked doing 82mph in a 30mph zone as North Yorkshire Police launch speed campaign

The highest speed recorded in a 30mph zone was 82mph reveal North Yorkshire Police as the force launches a campaign to reduce speeding and dangerous driving.

‘Operation Vis' will be taking place across three of the roads in the county that see the most serious collisions.

Officers and safety camera vans will be out in force on the A64, A65 and A1(M) while surrounding routes, including residential areas and B-roads, will also be covered.

It comes as part of a two-week nationwide speed reduction campaign by the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC).

The first week of the campaign will involve higher than normal police presence on these roads and mobile safety cameras will be deployed to 55 sites on the A64, A65 and A1(M) alone, including 11 safety camera vans and one safety camera bike.

The second week of the campaign will involve enforcement specifically in residential and community areas.

Andy Tooke, of North Yorkshire Police’s Traffic Bureau, said: “Excessive and inappropriate speed is consistently one of the common factors in the fatal and serious injury collisions we deal with. We see the devastating collisions and horrific injuries it causes. And often speed-related collisions are entirely preventable."

The force recently revealed the highest speeds recorded by mobile safety cameras in 30mph community areas. The highest was 82mph in a 30mph zone on Wetherby Road, Harrogate.

Mr Tooke said: “Residents constantly tell us they don’t like people speeding through their communities, and Op Vis is one of the ways we can address these concerns head-on, with very high visibility and enforcement activities around housing, schools, parks and other community areas where speed poses a real threat to people’s safety.”

He added that during the campaign they will enforce other offences too, including drivers using mobile phones, not wearing seatbelts or crossing solid white lines.