Captain Calamity brings his pop-ular balloon show to Leeds’ St Johns shopping centre

Children’s entertainer and ‘balloonologist’ Captain Calamity brought some half term fun to youngsters at St Johns shopping centre.

Captain Calamity - AKA Dov Citron - performed three 30-minute shows featuring balloon swallowing, balloon sculptures and a magic trick.

Captain Calamity at St Johns shopping Centre, Leeds half term event'James Halliday, five of Bramley with Captain Calamity

Glamorous balloon twisters the ‘Inflate-a-Belles’ were also there, making creations for the children to take home with them, while face painters worked their magic throughout the day.

St Johns centre manager Susan Mendoza said: “It was fantastic to see so many families enjoying the entertainment. Captain Calamity kept everyone entertained.”

Today there will be birds of prey on display at the centre, while tomorrow there will be jungle animal encounters where kids can see snakes, lizards and mini beasts.