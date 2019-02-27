Capital FM axe Adam and JoJo's Yorkshire breakfast show

Have your say

Capital FM have ditched their Yorkshire breakfast show and plan to replace it with a national version.

The slot, presented by Adam O'Neill and JoJo Kelly, will be broadcast for the final time on April 8.

Owners Global Radio hope to compete with the BBC by having national shows across all of their networks.

A Yorkshire drivetime show will remain.

The station has an office at Joseph's Well in Leeds city centre.

Fourteen regional breakfast shows across the UK are affected by the restructure.

Well-known past presenters have included Danny Oakes, who left the breakfast show for personal reasons in 2017, and Simon 'Hirsty' Hirst, who quit in 2014 to undergo gender reassignment surgery and has since re-launched her career as Stephanie Hirst. The show was known as Hirsty's Daily Dose for 11 years, and first aired in 2003.