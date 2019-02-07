Cantona turns back on French football to sign for Leeds

Dateline: February 1992: Famous French footballer, Eric Cantona, pictured here after signing for Leeds United in February 1992, was all smiles as he posed for celebratory snaps with manager Howard Wilkinson.

The 25-year-old was gearing up to play against Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park for his first match. The striker signed for Leeds after Howard Wilkinson’s side went to the top of the First Division with a 3-0 victory over Notts County.

Famous French footballer, Eric Cantona, is pictured signing for Leeds United in February 1992. He is seen with then MD< Bill Fotherby, right, and Eric's French agent.''pic by Mike Cowling Yorkshire Evening Post

The YEP said at the time: “Cantona, who is said to be 6ft 1 but looks at least 6ft 3, has not played for six weeks, following agreement with his French club, Nimes...”

Cantona said: “I feel quite fit and I will train as hard as I can this week in the hope of getting into the Leeds side and then it will be down to the manager whether he picks me or not.”

Cantona had played for his country 20 times at that point and was well known in France. Leeds were paying £100,000 to Nimes to ‘loan’ Cantona, with the option to ‘buy’ him for another £900,000.

Cantona did play in the Oldham match, as a substitute. Leeds lost the match 2-0.