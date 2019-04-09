Cannabis farm found at Leeds flat during police missing person hunt

Have your say

Police found a cannabis farm at a flat in Leeds when they were carrying out a missing person investigation.

Michelle Hancock was arrested when officers called at her home in Leeds as part of the enquiry.

Hancock, 40, appeared nervous when West Yorkshire Police officers knocked on her door during the search on July 30, 2017.

Leeds Crown Court heard the officers became suspicious when they saw a man leaving by another door of the property.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, said: "They were suspicious of her demeanour.

"She tried to steer them away from the property, pretending she knew where the missing person was."

The officers discovered 21 plants behind a door.

Miss Pearson said plants were also drying in the property which was fitted with growing equipment.

There were also signs that a previous cannabis crop had been grown at the property on Appleton Square, Torre Road, Burmantofts.

Hancock's fingerprints were not found on the growing equipment.

Miss Pearson said: "Police suspected all along that other people were involved."

Hancock, now of Firbank Grove, Halton Moor, pleaded guilty to allowing premises to be used for the production of cannabis.

Probation officer Helen Nunns told the court Hancock had said other people living at the property were responsible for growing the Class B drug.

The officer said: "She said there was nothing she could do about it."

The court heard Hancock had now moved house and was being supported by her family.

Hancock was given a 12-month community order and ordered to take part in 15-day rehabilitation programme.