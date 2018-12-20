Candlelit ceremony to light up Harrogate's Commonwealth War graves this Christmas

A Harrogate resident has organised a candlelit Christmas ceremony to light up the town’s Commonwealth War Graves and remember the fallen in this centenary year.

Last month marked 100 years since the end of the First World War, but this Christmas Harrogate residents have another chance to remember the sacrifice made by so many and pay tribute by candlelight.

Harrogate mum, Benji Walker has arranged the special Christmas ceremony with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission for December 23 at the town’s Stonefall Cemetery.

Benji said: “It’s something that I have thought about for a long time.

“I have two family members on my dad’s side who both died in the First World War and we have just had the hundredth anniversary since the Armistice.

“Candlelit ceremonies at the war graves are quite big in Europe so I just thought that is would something nice to do here.”

The ceremony will start with guests guided to various sections of the cemetery before being asked to place their candle on a grave.

The Last Post will be played on a bugle and there will be a small speech by a resprentative of the commission before finishing with the placing of the last candle and a wreath laying.

Harrogate cadets will be in their uniforms with their standards, helping out at the event.

Anyone who wishes to join in should meet at the Forest Lane entrance of the cemetery at 4.30pm on December 23.